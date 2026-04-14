Trade Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA - FME CFD
About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA is a Germany-based kidney dialysis institute. The Company provides dialysis care and related services to persons suffering from end-stage renal disease (ESRD), as well as other healthcare services. The Company also develops and manufactures a wide variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. Its dialysis products include hemodialysis machines, peritoneal cyclers, dialyzers, peritoneal solutions and granulates, bloodlines, renal pharmaceuticals and systems for water treatment. Its non-dialysis products include acute cardiopulmonary and apheresis products. The Company supplies dialysis clinics it owns, operates or manages with a broad range of products, and sells dialysis products to other dialysis service providers.
Financial summary
BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA revenues decreased 1% to EUR17.62B. Net income decreased 17% to EUR969M. Revenues reflect Health Care Services decrease of 2% to EUR13.88B, Health Care Products remaining flat at EUR3.74B. Net income also reflects Income from equity method investees decrease of 3% to EUR92M (income). Dividend per share increased from EUR1.34 to EUR1.35.
Equity composition
1/2006, 1-for-1 Complex capital change(Factor: 1). 3/2006, Company name changed from Fresenius Medical Care AG. 06/2007, 3-for-1 stock split.