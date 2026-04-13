Trade Freeport-McMoRan - FCX CFD

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) is a mining company founded in 1987 and headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. It operates mineral properties in North America, South America and Indonesia, exploring for copper, gold, silver and other metals, along with oil and gas.

Formerly known as Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold, the company changed its name to Freeport-McMoRan in July 2014. It holds a portfolio of large, long-lived geographically diverse assets, including one of the world’s largest copper and gold deposits in the Grasberg minerals district, Indonesia.

Following the discovery of the Grasberg copper and gold deposit in Papua, Indonesia, in 1988, the company was listed under the ticker symbol ‘FCX’ on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). It entered into a new contract with the Indonesian government and changed its name to Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold.

Since then, the company has completed several acquisitions to expand its portfolio and diversify. Some of the acquisitions are Atlantic Copper, a downstream copper smelter and refinery located in Huelva, Spain, acquired in 1993; a merger with IMC Global in 1997; and the 2007 acquisition of Phelps Dodge to become the world’s largest publicly traded copper producer.

Freeport-McMoRan has also signed several joint ventures to strengthen its portfolio. As of 31 December 2021, Freeport-McMoRan owned approximately 135 oil and gas wells primarily located in offshore California and the Gulf of Mexico.