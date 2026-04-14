Trade Fraport AG - FRA CFD

Fraport AG is a world leader in providing integrated airport management services, operating Frankfurt airport and the Group’s airports on three continents. Founded in 1924, Fraport is headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. Today, Frankfurt Airport is a key hub in European air logistics, ranking as 2nd busiest for cargo tonnage and 4th for passenger traffic. Fraport AG separates its activities into four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and External Activities & Services. The Aviation segment focuses on airside and terminal management and airport security. The Retail & Real Estate segment specialises in the retailing and parking lot operations. The Ground Handling segment provides infrastructure solutions at FRA Airport City. The External Activities & Services segment is centred around corporate management and telecommunication services. The Fraport share price is officially listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Fraport places its major focus on the customers and their satisfaction. The Group’s slogan “Gute Reise! We make it happen” perfectly reflects their strive to ensure a high-class service to all of their clients. This excellent commitment applies to all of the Fraport business activities and covers both Germany’s largest aviation hub in Frankfurt, and the Group’s airports worldwide.

Interesting fact: Fraport signed a privatization deal with Greek energy firm Copelouzos and Greece’s government in December 2015. The companies were awarded €1.2 billion contracts in order for the Fraport to start managing 14 regional airports from 11 April 2017.

As of 2018, the company had more than 20,500 employees.

FRA went public on June 11, 2001, listing its Fraport share price at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the Prime Standard Segment. Fraport is a constituent of MDAX, the mid-cap German stock exchange index.



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