Trade Franklin Resources - BEN CFD

About Franklin Resources, Inc.

Franklin Resources, Inc. is a holding company with subsidiaries operating under its Franklin Templeton and/or subsidiary brand names. The Company through its investment products, provides investment management and related services to retail, institutional and high-net-worth investors. Its investment products include its sponsored funds, as well as institutional and high-net-worth separate accounts, retail separately managed account programs, sub-advised products, and other investment vehicles. Its sponsored funds include registered funds (including exchange-traded funds) and unregistered funds. It provides a product mix of fixed income, equity, multi-asset, alternative and cash management asset classes and solutions that meet a variety of investment needs for investors. In addition to investment management, the Company's services include fund administration, sales and distribution, and shareholder servicing.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the three months ended 31 December 2021, Franklin Resources, Inc. revenues increased 11% to $2.22B. Net income applicable to common stockholders increased 31% to $433.9M. Revenues reflect United States segment increase of 13% to $1.62B, Luxembourg segment increase of 16% to $367.6M. Net income benefited from Foreign currency exchange gains (losses) increase from $16.5M (expense) to $3.9M (income).

Equity composition

Common Stock $.10 Par, 04/11, 1B auth., 221,858,590 issd, Insiders own 35.90%. PO: 7/70, 120K shares @ $5 by Mayflower Securities. 1/98, 4/92, 2-for-1 stock splits;1/97 & 1/90, 3-for-2 stock split. 4/01,Company acquired Fiduciary Trust Company International(20,187,000 shares issd.). 07/13, 3-for-1 stock split.