Trade Franco-Nevada Corporation - CAD - FNVca CFD

About Franco Nevada Corp

Franco-Nevada Corporation is a gold-focused royalty and streaming company, with diversified portfolio of royalties and streams by commodity, geography, revenue type and stage of project. The Company owns a portfolio of royalty, stream and working interests, covering properties at various stages, from production to early exploration located in South America, Central America and Mexico, United States, Canada, Australia, Europe and Africa. The Company holds 324 mining assets and 82 energy assets for a total of 406 assets. It earns revenue from various forms of agreements, ranging from net smelter return royalties, streams, net profits interests, net royalty interests, working interests and other types of arrangements. The Company's subsidiaries include Franco-Nevada U.S. Corporation, Franco-Nevada Australia Pty Ltd., Franco-Nevada (Barbados) Corporation, and Franco-Nevada Canada Holdings Corp.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Franco Nevada Corp revenues increased 27% to $1.3B. Net income increased from $326.2M to $733.7M. Revenues reflect Mining segment increase of 17% to $1.09B, Energy segment increase from $91.7M to $209.5M, Panama segment increase of 74% to $235M, United States segment increase of 51% to $270.3M. Net income benefited from COVID-19 Impairment of Long-Term Assets decrease from $262.1M (expense) to $68M (income).