Trade Fox Corporation - Class B - FOX CFD
About Fox Corp
Fox Corporation is a news, sports and entertainment company. The Company's segments include Cable Network Programming, Television and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunication companies and online video distributors, primarily in the United States. The Company’s Television segment consists of the acquisition, marketing and distribution of broadcast network programming nationally under the FOX brand. Its Other, Corporate and Eliminations segment includes FOX Studios lot, which provides television and film production services along with office space, studio operation services.
Financial summary
BRIEF: For the six months ended 31 December 2021, Fox Corp revenues increased 10% to $7.49B. Net income decreased 54% to $616M. Revenues reflect Television segment increase of 11% to $4.34B, Cable Network Programming segment increase of 9% to $3.05B. Net income was offset by Acquisition Cost of Group Companies increase from $433M (income) to $23M (expense), FV Adjustments of Financial Investmen decrease from $341M (income) to $102M (expense).