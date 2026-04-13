Trade Forestar Group Inc - FOR CFD

About Forestar Group Inc.

Forestar Group Inc is a residential lot development company. The Company acquires entitled real estate and develops it into finished residential lots for sale to homebuilders. It operates through its real estate segment. Its real estate segment acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities and sells residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. It is engaged in project planning and management activities related to entitlement, acquisition, community development and sale of residential lots. It focuses on developing single-family residential communities for entry-level, first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers. It also manages the process of community design through infrastructure construction. Its commercial tracts are developed internally or ventured with commercial developers that specialize in the construction and operation of properties, such as apartments, retail centers or office buildings.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the three months ended 31 December 2021, Forestar Group Inc. revenues increased 33% to $407.6M. Net income increased 84% to $40.5M. Revenues reflect an increase in demand for the Company's products and services due to favorable market conditions. Net income benefited from Equity in earnings of unconsolidated ven increase from $200K to $1.1M (income), Gain on sale of assets increase from $0K to $500K (income).

Equity composition

Common Stock $1 Par, 03/11, 200M auth., 36,700,008 issd., less 1,279,605 shs. in Treas. @ $20.6M. Insiders & Strategic owns 1.81%. IPO 12/31/07, 35.4M shares @ $19 per shareby Temple-Inland LLC. 11/08, Name changed from Forestar Real Estate Group Inc.