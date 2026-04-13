Trade Fomento de Construcciones y Contratas, S.A. - FCC CFD

About Fomento de Construcciones y Contratas SA

Fomento de Construcciones y Contratas SA (FCC) is a Spain-based company primarily engaged in the provision of environmental services. The Company's activities are divided into four business areas: Environmental services, Construction, Water management and Cement. The Environmental services division focuses on street cleaning, maintenance of urban parks and gardens, industrial waste management, waste treatment and recycling, among others. The Construction division offers engineering and construction of civil works, such as roads, railways, airports and hydraulic projects, as well as residential and non-residential buildings. The Water management division operates an integrated water management cycle, which includes intake, purification, treatment and distribution of the waste water. The Cement division manufactures cement, concrete, aggregate and mortar. The Company operates through numerous subsidiaries in Europe, the Americas, Africa and the Middle East region.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the nine months ended 30 September 2021, Fomento de Construcciones y Contratas SA revenues increased 9% to EUR4.86B. Net income increased from EUR174.4M to EUR384.8M. Revenues reflect Ambiental Services segment increase of 8% to EUR1.59B, Cement segment increase of 5% to EUR213.2M, Spain segment increase of 8% to EUR2.87B, United Kingdom segment increase of 27% to EUR624.7M. Net income benefited from Adjustments increase from EUR22M to EUR91.1M (income).

Equity composition

12/2014, Rights Issue, 43 new shares for every 41 shares held @ EUR7.5 (Factor: 1.36522). 02/2016, Rights Issue (Factor: 1.02672). 5/2019, Scrip Issue, 1 new share for every 28 shares held (Factor: 1.03571).6/2019, Scrip Issue(Factor:1.03457)