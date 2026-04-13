Trade FMC - FMC CFD

About FMC Corp

FMC Corporation is an agricultural sciences company, which provides solutions to growers with a product portfolio fueled by a market-driven discovery and development pipeline in crop protection, crop enhancement, and professional pest and turf management. The Company develops, markets and sells three classes of crop protection chemicals (insecticides, herbicides and fungicides) as well as biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment. These products are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield by controlling insects, weeds and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control. Its advanced technologies include insect control products based on Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr active ingredients; Authority, Boral, Centium, Command and Gamit branded herbicides; Isoflex active herbicide ingredient; Talstar and Hero branded insecticides; and flutriafol-based fungicides. Its portfolio also includes Arc farm intelligence and biologicals such as Quartzo and Presence bionematicides.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, FMC Corp revenues increased 9% to $5.05B. Net income applicable to common stockholders excluding extraordinary items increased 39% to $802.9M. Revenues reflect Herbicides segment increase of 16% to $1.38B, Insecticides segment increase of 6% to $3.02B, Latin America segment increase of 12% to $1.63B, Asia segment increase of 13% to $1.25B.

Equity composition

Common $.10 Par, 03/11, 130M auth., 92,991,896 issd., less 21,251,519 shs. in Treas. @ $857.4M. Insiders own 0.48%. Stock issued 5/86 per recap. of $5 Par Com.(old). Basis: 1 shs Com. $.01 Par(new) & $80 cash/each shs Com.(old) held. PO 6/02, 3.25M shs @ $32.65 by Salomon Smith Barney. 09/07, 2-for-1 stock split.05/12, 2-for-1 stock split.