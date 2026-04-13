Trade Flowserve - FLS CFD

About Flowserve Corp

Flowserve Corporation is a manufacturer and aftermarket service provider of flow control systems. The Company operates through two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment designs, manufactures, pre-tests, distributes and services specialty and engineered custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts and upgrades and related aftermarket services. The FCD segment designs, manufactures, distributes and services a portfolio of flow control solutions, including engineered and industrial valve and automation systems, isolation and control valves, actuation, controls and related equipment. Its product portfolio of pumps, valves, seals, automation and aftermarket services supports global infrastructure industries, including oil and gas, chemical, power generation, including nuclear, fossil and renewable, and water management, as well as certain industrial markets.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Flowserve Corp revenues decreased 5% to $3.54B. Net income decreased 3% to $125.9M. Revenues reflect Flowserve Pump Division(FPD) segment decrease of 8% to $2.47B, Northern America segment decrease of 8% to $1.35B, Middle East and Africa segment decrease of 11% to $418.7M, Europe segment decrease of 6% to $719.5M.

Equity composition

Common Stock $1.25 Par, 03/11, 120M auth., 58,931,000 issd. less 3,683,000 shs. in Treas. @ $289.2M. Insiders control 0.46%. PO: 4/02, 8M shares @ $31.50 by CSFB.3/94, 3/89, 3-for-2 split. FY'99-'00 fncls. and Q's are reclassified. FY'00-'02 fncls. are and FY'03 Q's are being RES. FY'00-'03 Summ. Q's reflect RES.