Trade Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC - FGT CFD

About Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC is an investment trust company. Its objective is to achieve capital and income growth and to provide shareholders with a total return in excess of that of the financial times stock exchange (FTSE) all-Share Index. The Company's investment policy is to invest principally in the securities of companies listed in the United Kingdom (UK) incorporated, domiciled having business operations within the UK whilst approximately maximum of 20% of portfolio at the time of acquisition. The Company invest approximately more than 15%, in aggregate, of the value of the gross assets of the Company in other listed closed ended investment companies. It invests in a range of sectors, which includes Consumer Goods, Financials, Consumer Services, Technology and Industrials.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 30 September 2021, Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC revenues increased from -£128.6M to £210.1M. Net income totaled £196.6M vs. loss of £141.4M. Revenues reflect Net Loss - Fin. Instruments Fair Value increase from -£168.9M to £164M, UK listed dividends increase of 14% to £39.2M, Overseas Dividend increase of 13% to £6.4M. Net Income reflects Admisitrative & genral Expenses decrease of 23% to £646K (expense).