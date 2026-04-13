Trade Fidelity European Values PLC - FEV CFD

About Fidelity European Trust PLC

Fidelity European Trust PLC, formerly Fidelity European Values PLC, is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The investment objective of the Company is to achieve long term capital growth principally from the stock markets of continental Europe. The Company invests approximately 80% of gross assets in companies from countries, which are included in the Benchmark Index. It invests approximately 20% of gross assets in companies of European countries, which are not included in the Company's Benchmark Index and will include investing in the United Kingdom companies. The Company invests approximately 5% of gross assets in companies of non-European countries, which have some exposure to, or connection with Europe. Approximately 5% of the Company's gross assets may be held in unquoted securities in aggregate at any one time. It will not invest over 10% of gross assets in any one quoted company at the time of acquisition. Fil Investments International is the Company's investment manager.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Fidelity European Trust PLC revenues increased from £117.8M to £297.1M. Net income increased from £106.4M to £282.3M. Revenues reflect Gains on investments increase from £89.7M to £221.1M, Gains on derivative instruments increase from £2.8M to £38.1M, Overseas Dividends increase of 53% to £30.8M. Net income benefited from Dividend paid on short CFD's decrease from £130K (expense) to £0K.

Equity composition

06/2014, Share split 1-for-10 shares held.