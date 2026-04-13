Trade Ferrovial, S.A. - FER CFD

About Ferrovial SA

Ferrovial SA is a Spain-based company engaged in the transportation infrastructure sector. The Company’s activities are divided into four business segments: Services, Toll roads, Construction and Airports. The Services division focuses on cleaning and maintenance of public and private infrastructure, facilities and buildings, including such as sport centers, healthcare facilities and train stations, as well as waste collection and treatment. The Toll roads division offers toll highways development, financing and operation. The Construction division develops public and private infrastructure projects, including roads, railways, hydraulic projects and maritime works, among others. The Airports division specializes in the airport infrastructure construction and management. The Company operates through numerous subsidiaries in Europe, the Americas, Middle East and Australia.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Ferrovial SA revenues increased 4% to EUR6.78B. Net income applicable to common stockholders excluding extraordinary items totaled EUR828M vs. loss of EUR452M. Revenues reflect Toll Roads segment increase of 34% to EUR588M, Construction segment increase of 2% to EUR6.08B, Other/Corporate/Adjustment segment increase of 18% to EUR277M, United Kingdom segment increase of 23% to EUR644M.

Equity composition

12/07/2009 Par value change to EUR0.2, 12/2009 Name change from Grupo Ferrovial SA. 7/2014, Scrip Issue, 1 new share for every 55 shares held (Factor: 1.00805).11/2014, Scrip Issue, 1 new share for every 41 shares held (Factor: 1.010867). 11/2015, Scrip Issue, 1 new share for every 57 shares held (Factor: 1.01754).