Trade Federal Realty - FRT CFD

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company specializes in ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities in metropolitan markets in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States, California, and South Florida. The Company owns or has interest in community and neighborhood shopping centers and mixed-use properties, which are operates as 104 retail real estate projects comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet. The Company’s portfolio includes retail in many formats ranging from regional, community and neighborhood shopping centers that are anchored by grocery stores to mixed-use properties that are typically centered around a retail component but also include office, residential and/or hotel components. It has approximately 104 properties, which includes approximately 3,100 tenants, in 25 million square feet, and approximately 3,400 residential units.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Federal Realty Investment Trust revenues increased 14% to $951.2M. Net income applicable to common stockholders increased from $122.7M to $252.2M. Revenues reflect NAREIT FFO - Per Share - Diluted - Total increase of 27% to $5.57, Fixed Charge Coverage Ratio, Total increase of 32% to 3.6. Net income benefited from Net Operating Income (NOI), Total increase of 16% to $634.6M.

Equity composition

Common Shares, $.01 Par, 5/11, 100M auth., 62,239,739 issd. Insiders & Strategic Owns 0.57%. PO 4/94, 2.5M shares @ $26 byMerrill Lynch. PO 12/96, 1.6M shares @ $27.875 by Alex. Brown & Sons. PO 6/02, 1.9M shs @ $26.50 by Wachovia Securities.