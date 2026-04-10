Trade Faurecia - EO CFD

About Faurecia SE

Faurecia SE is a France-based automotive equipment supplier. The Company reports its activities into four main segments: Faurecia Seating, Faurecia Interiors, Faurecia Clarion Electronics and Faurecia Clean Mobility. The Faurecia Seating develops seat systems that optimize the comfort and safety of users. It also develops solutions for thermal and postural comfort, health and wellness and advanced safety. The Faurecia Interiors segment develops full interior systems, including instrument panels, door panels, center consoles as well as smart surfaces, solutions for intuitive human machine interfaces and personalized cabin climate comfort and air quality. The Faurecia Clarion Electronics segment develops and produces in-vehicle infotainment, full digital sound design, advanced driver assistance, connectivity & cloud services for customers globally. The Faurecia Clean Mobility segment develops solutions to drive mobility and industry toward zero emissions.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Faurecia SE revenues increased 8% to EUR15.62B. Net income before extraordinary items totaled EUR17.7M vs. loss of EUR360.3M. Revenues reflect Automotive seating segment increase of 9% to EUR6.05B, Clean Mobility segment increase of 7% to EUR4.09B, Clarion Electronics segment increase of 15% to EUR837.6M, Asia segment increase of 18% to EUR4.17B, South America segment increase of 36% to EUR543.4M.

Equity composition

FY'04 Q's are being restated due to the change of accounting standard into IFRS. 04/2009, Rights Issue, 8 new shares for every 3 shares held @ EUR 7 (Factor: 1.30787).