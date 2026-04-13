Trade Evercore Inc. - EVR CFD

About Evercore Inc

Evercore Inc. is an investment banking and investment management company. The Company operates through two segments: Investment Banking and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment includes the advisory business through, which the Company provides advice to clients on mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, shareholder activism and other strategic corporate transactions, with a particular focus on advising multinational corporations and substantial private equity firms on transactions. The segment also provides restructuring advice to companies in financial transition, as well as to creditors, shareholders and acquirers. The Investment Management segment includes the wealth management business through, which the Company provides investment advisory, wealth management and fiduciary services for high-net-worth individuals and associated entities and the private equity business, which holds interests in private equity funds which are not managed by the Company.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Evercore Inc revenues increased 45% to $3.31B. Net income increased from $350.6M to $740.1M. Revenues reflect Investment Banking segment increase of 45% to $3.22B, Investment Management segment increase of 41% to $65.6M, United States segment increase of 44% to $2.55B, Europe and other segment increase of 43% to $710.7M.

Equity composition

Common Stock Class A, $0.01 Par, 3/11, 1B auth., 22,831,301 issd. less 1,912,004 shs. in Treas. @ $48.1M. Insiders own 4.76%. Class B $0.01 Par, 1M auth., 48 issd. IPO: 8/06, 4M shs. @ $21 by Lehman Brothers, Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan.e