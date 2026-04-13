HomeMarketsSharesEuronext NV

Trade Euronext NV - ENX CFD

145.45+0.97%
The chart shows the ENX stock price data over the last 1 day, with a current price of 145.45, a high of 145.35, and a low of 144.45.
Sell

144.95

Buy

145.45

0.5
Low: 144.45High: 145.35
Sellers:
0%
Buyers:
100%
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Share prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread0.5
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
€1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.016602 %
(-€3.32)

Trade size with leverage ~ €20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $€19,000.00

-0.01660%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
€1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.005621 %
(-€1.12)

Trade size with leverage ~ €20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $€19,000.00

-0.00562%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyEUR
Min traded quantity0.1
Margin5.00%
Stock exchangeFrance
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close144.05
Open144.45
1-Year Change5.78%
Day's Range144.45 - 145.35

Trade Euronext NV - ENX CFD

About Euronext NV

Euronext NV is a company based in the Netherlands that serves as a parent of the Euronext pan-European exchange group. Euronext offers a diverse range of products and services, combining equity, fixed income securities and derivatives markets in Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, London and Paris. The Company's businesses comprise listing, cash trading, derivatives trading, market data and indices, post-trade and market solutions, among others. Euronext regulated markets provide a listing venue for companies seeking to raise capital and enter the Eurozone. It provides an electronic trading platform, which enables investors to place orders directly with the exchange. The Company sells real time, historic and reference data generated from the activity on the Euronext markets. It also calculates and publishes a portfolio of more than 500 benchmark indices, including the AEX-Index and CAC 40 Index. The Company offers technology solutions and services to exchanges and market operators.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Euronext NV revenues increased 47% to EUR1.3B. Net income applicable to common stockholders increased 31% to EUR413.3M. Revenues reflect Custody and Settlement increase of 99% to EUR219.2M, Advanced Data Services increase of 32% to EUR183.6M, Listing increase of 30% to EUR189.7M. Net income was partially offset by System & Communication increase from EUR38.5M to EUR86.3M (expense).

Equity composition

4/2021, Rights Issue, 2 new shares for every 5 shares held @ EUR59.65 (Factor: 1.09539).

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