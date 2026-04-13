Trade Euronext NV - ENX CFD

About Euronext NV

Euronext NV is a company based in the Netherlands that serves as a parent of the Euronext pan-European exchange group. Euronext offers a diverse range of products and services, combining equity, fixed income securities and derivatives markets in Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, London and Paris. The Company's businesses comprise listing, cash trading, derivatives trading, market data and indices, post-trade and market solutions, among others. Euronext regulated markets provide a listing venue for companies seeking to raise capital and enter the Eurozone. It provides an electronic trading platform, which enables investors to place orders directly with the exchange. The Company sells real time, historic and reference data generated from the activity on the Euronext markets. It also calculates and publishes a portfolio of more than 500 benchmark indices, including the AEX-Index and CAC 40 Index. The Company offers technology solutions and services to exchanges and market operators.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Euronext NV revenues increased 47% to EUR1.3B. Net income applicable to common stockholders increased 31% to EUR413.3M. Revenues reflect Custody and Settlement increase of 99% to EUR219.2M, Advanced Data Services increase of 32% to EUR183.6M, Listing increase of 30% to EUR189.7M. Net income was partially offset by System & Communication increase from EUR38.5M to EUR86.3M (expense).

Equity composition

4/2021, Rights Issue, 2 new shares for every 5 shares held @ EUR59.65 (Factor: 1.09539).