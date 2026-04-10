Trade EssilorLuxottica SA - ELfr CFD
About EssilorLuxottica SA
EssilorLuxottica SA is a France-based ophthalmic company. The Company designs, manufactures and markets a range of lenses, frames and sunglasses to improve and protect eyesight. It also develops and markets equipment for prescription laboratories and instruments, and services for eye care professionals. It operates through three segments: Lenses and Optical Instruments, which includes corrective lenses, optical instruments intended for opticians and optometrists; Equipment, which includes machines and consumables used by plants and prescription laboratories, and Sunglasses & Readers, which encompasses non-prescription reading glasses and non-prescription sunglasses.
Financial summary
BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, EssilorLuxottica SA revenues increased 37% to EUR19.82B. Net income increased from EUR85M to EUR1.46B. Revenues reflect an increase in demand for the Company's products and services due to favorable market conditions. Net income benefited from Other Income/Expense decrease from EUR18M (expense) to EUR64M (income), Equity Results increase from EUR1M to EUR3M (income).
Equity composition
TTM = 6 months. 07/2007, Complex capital change (Factor: 2). 01/2009, Ticker changed from EF