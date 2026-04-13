Trade Equity Residential - EQR CFD

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is a real estate investment trust. The Company is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around cities. The Company’s primary business is the acquisition, development and management of multifamily residential properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. It owns and operates rental apartment properties in Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., Southern California, including Los Angeles, Orange County and San Diego, San Francisco and Seattle. The Company is also focused on expanding its operations in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft. Worth and Austin. The Company owns approximately 310 properties located in 10 states and the District of Columbia consisting of approximately 80,407 apartment units.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Equity Residential revenues decreased 4% to $2.46B. Net income applicable to common stockholders increased 46% to $1.33B. Revenues reflect Same Store segment decrease of 3% to $2.34B, NAREIT FFO - Per Share - Basic - Total decrease of 7% to $2.98, NAREIT FFO - Per Share - Diluted - Total decrease of 8% to $2.96.

Equity composition

Common Stock $.01 Par, 03/11, 1B auth., 294,649,817 issd., Insiders own 2.05%. Preferred Shares $.01 Par, 100M auth., 1,600,000 issd., IPO 8/93, 13.2M shs. @ $26. PO 2/96, 1.7Mshs @ $29.38; 1/96, 2.3M shs @ $29.50 by Lehman Bros. PO 12/96, 4.14M shs @ $41.25 by Smith Barney. PO 1/98, 4M shs @ $50.44 by Prudential Secs.