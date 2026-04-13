Trade EQT - EQT CFD

About EQT Corporation

EQT Corporation is a natural gas producer with operations focused on the Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. It has approximately 25.0 trillion cubic feet equivalents (Tcfe) of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including approximately 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play. The Company is focused on the execution of combo-development projects, which refers to the development of several multi-well pads in tandem. It owns or leases approximately 610,000 net acres in Pennsylvania. The Company owns or leases approximately 405,000 net acres in West Virginia. It also owns or leases approximately 65,000 net acres in eastern Ohio. It primarily contracts with MarkWest Energy Partners, L.P. (MarkWest) to process its natural gas and extract from the produced natural gas heavier hydrocarbon streams (consisting predominately of ethane, propane, isobutane, normal butane and natural gasoline.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, EQT Corporation revenues remained flat at $3.06B. Net loss increased 19% to $1.16B. Revenues reflect Natural Gas Production (Cubic Feet) increase of 23% to 1.746T cubic feet, Oil Equivalent Production (Units/day) increase of 24% to 848K barrels per day, Sales of natural gas, oil, and NGLs increase from $2.65B to $6.8B, Net marketing services and other increase from $8.3M to $35.7M.

Equity composition

Common Stock no Par, 3/11, 320M auth., 175,684,000 issd., less 26,255,000 in Treas. @ $474M. Insiders own 1.25%. IPO: 9/93, 2.7M shares @ $38.50 by CS First Boston. 9/05, 6/01, 2-for-1 stock split; 1/93 & 3/87, 3-for-2 stock split. 02/09, Name changed from Equitable Resources Inc. PO: 5/08, 129,745,977 issd. PO: 3/10, 12.5M issd.