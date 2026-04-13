Trade EPR Properties - EPR CFD

EPR Properties (EPR), formerly Entertainment Properties Trust, is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The US company’s common shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange. The shares were first listed on the NYSE on 17 November 1997 when it was still under the name Entertainment Properties Trust.

Based in Kansas City, Missouri, the company has properties in 358 locations across Canada and the US. Its investment portfolio is grouped in two segments: experiential and education.

The experiential segment consists of various property types: 177 theatres properties; 57 eat & play properties; eight experiential lodging properties; 18 attraction properties; 13 ski properties; one gaming property; three cultural properties; and seven fitness & wellness properties. The education segment consists of 65 early childhood education centre properties and nine private school properties.

It has a total of $6.5bn investments. The company leases its properties to more than 200 tenants in 44 US states and in Canada. About 94% of its revenue comes from ownership fees, while 6% comes from mortgages/notes receivable.