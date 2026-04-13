Trade Enterprise Products Partners LP (USA) - EPD CFD

Enterprise Products Partners is an oil and natural gas pipeline company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker EPD.

Enterprise Products Partners provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas liquids (NGL), crude oil, petrochemicals and refined products.

The company is managed by its general partner, Enterprise Products Holdings LLC (also known as Enterprise GP), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dan Duncan LLC, a privately held Texas limited liability company still controlled by the family of the late founder, Dan Duncan.

His daughter Randa Duncan Williams is non-executive chairman of Enterprise Products Holdings, and she and her three siblings jointly own a 32.3% stake in the company.

As of February 2022, a group of 15 directors and executive officers of Enterprise GP also held 32.6% ownership in Enterprise Products Partners. W Randall Fowler and A J Teague are co-chief executive officers of Enterprise Products Partners.

The company’s operations include natural gas gathering, treating, processing, transportation and storage; NGL transportation, fractionation, storage, and marine terminals; crude oil gathering, transportation, storage, and marine terminals; propylene production facilities, butane isomerisation, octane enhancement, isobutane dehydrogenation and high-purity isobutylene production facilities; petrochemical and refined products transportation, storage, and marine terminals; a marine transportation business that operates on key US inland and intracoastal waterway systems.

The company has assets which include 20 natural gas processing facilities, 18 BGL fractionates, one octane enhancement facility, seven propylene fractionation facilities, 64 tow boats, 157 tank barge marine services and 19 import-export shipping docks. The company has more than 50,000 miles of natural gas, NGL, crude oil, refined products and petrochemical pipelines across the US.

Enterprise Products Partners’ largest organic growth project under construction is its second propane dehydrogenation plant located at its Chambers County complex in Texas.

According to the company, the facility will have the capacity to convert up to 35,000 barrels per day of propane into 1.65 billion pounds of high purity polymer grade propylene, making Enterprise Products Partners one of the largest merchant producers of polymer grade propylene in the world.