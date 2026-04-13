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About Colfax Corp

Colfax Corporation is a technology company that provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services. The Company’s segments include Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment. Its fabrication technology products are marketed under several brands, including ESAB. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices and services across the continuum of patient care from injury prevention to joint replacement to the rehabilitation after surgery, injury from degenerative disease, enabling people to regain or maintain their natural motion. Its products are used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, athletic trainers and other healthcare professionals.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Colfax Corp revenues increased 26% to $3.85B. Net income before extraordinary items increased 74% to $94.1M. Revenues reflect Fabrication technology segment increase of 25% to $2.43B, Medical Technology segment increase of 27% to $1.43B, Other Foreign locations segment increase of 28% to $2.29B, United States segment increase of 22% to $1.56B.

Equity composition

Common Stock $.001 Par, 07/11, 200M auth., 43,570,561 issd. Insiders own approx. 25.62%. 5/8/08, 18.8M shares @ $18byMerrill Lynch & Co., Lehman Brothers and UBS Investment Bank.