Trade ENCE Energía y Celulosa, S.A. - ENC CFD

About ENCE Energia y Celulosa SA

Ence Energia y Celulosa SA, formerly Grupo Empresarial ENCE SA, is a Spain-based company engaged in the operation of pulp mills. The Company' activities are divided into two business units: Pulp and Energy. The Pulp business unit is subdivided into three segments: Pulp, manufacturing pulp and pulp derivatives, such as lignin and biomass, as well as co-generating energy; Forest Management, providing forest crops and wood raw materials, and Forest Services & Other, including residual business activities, as well as forest support services. The Energy business unit focuses on generating energy using forestry and agricultural biomass, as well as, thermos and solar electric energy generation. The Company operates pulp mills and power generation plants in Spain.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, ENCE Energia y Celulosa SA revenues increased 16% to EUR819.7M. Net loss increased from EUR26.4M to EUR190.4M. Revenues reflect Cellulose segment increase of 32% to EUR664.9M, Poland segment increase from EUR52.4M to EUR111.5M, Germany segment increase of 29% to EUR199.2M, France segment increase of 78% to EUR56.6M. Higher net loss reflects Cellulose segment loss increase from EUR58M to EUR158.4M.

Equity composition

11/2005, Rights Issue, 1 new share for every 3 shares held @ EUR 20.4. 04/2007, 5-for-1 Stock split. 03/2010, Rights Issue, 10 new shares for every 21 shares held @ EUR 1.565 (Factor: 1.14234). 5/2012, Scrip Issue, 1 new share for every 26 shares held (Factor: 1.03846). 8/2012, Scrip Issue,1 new share for every 37 shares held(Factor: 1.02703).