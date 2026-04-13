Trade Embraer S.A. - EMBJ CFD

About Embraer SA (ADR)

Embraer SA is a Brazil-based jets manufacturer. The Company produces aircraft for commercial and executive aviation, as well as for defense and security purposes and related services. Its segments include Commercial aviation business, which involves the development, production and sale of commercial jets, and rendering of support services, particularly in the regional aviation segment and aircraft leases; Executive Jet business, which markets its executive jets to companies, including fractional ownership companies, charter and air-taxi companies, high-net-worth individuals and to flight academies; Defense and Security Business segment, which conceives, designs, develops, manufactures and supports a range of integrated solutions for the defense and security market; and Other Related Businesses segment, which provides fuel systems, structural parts, and mechanical and hydraulic systems to Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation for its production of helicopters.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Embraer SA (ADR) revenues increased 15% to R$22.67B. Net loss decreased 92% to R$274.8M. Revenues reflect Airplane Services segment increase of 29% to R$6.1B, Commercial Aviation segment increase of 23% to R$7.13B, Executive Jets segment increase of 9% to R$6.13B, Europe segment increase from R$2.78B to R$6.06B, Other segment increase from R$376M to R$1B, Brazil segment increase of 31% to R$2.6B.

Equity composition

Common Stock no Par, 12/10, 1B auth., 757,265,043 issd less 16,800,000 shares in Treas @ $183.8M. Insiders own 11.67%. PREVI owns 13.92%. PO: 7/00, 18,900,000 ADR @ $18.5 by Bozano, Simonsen Securities, Inc. Common Stock no Par, unlim. auth., 242,544,448 issd. 1/01 change currency to US$.