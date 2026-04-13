Trade Eldorado Gold Corporation - ELDca CFD

About Eldorado Gold Corp

Eldorado Gold Corp is a Canada-based gold and base metals producer with mining, development and exploration operations in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Romania, and Brazil. The Company operates two gold mines in Turkey, which include Kisladag and Efemcukuru, and two polymetallic mines in Greece, which include Olympias and Stratoni. Its Kisladag is an open pit operation that uses heap leaching for gold recovery. Its Efemcukuru is a underground operation located in Izmir Province in western Turkey. Its Stratoni mine is a silver-lead-zinc mine and the Olympias is a gold-silver-lead-zinc mine. It also has two development projects in Greece: Skouries which is a gold-copper porphyry deposit; and Perama Hill, an epithermal gold-silver deposit. The Company is developing Certej project in Romania. The Company operates the Lamaque gold mine in Canada. The Company's subsidiaries include Brazauro Recursos Minerais S.A., Deva Gold S.A., Hellas Gold S.A., SG Resources B.V. and Thrace Minerals S.A.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Eldorado Gold Corp revenues decreased 8% to $940.9M. Net income before extraordinary items decreased 92% to $10.8M. Revenues reflect Turkey segment decrease of 17% to $486.1M, Turkey segment decrease of 17% to $486.1M. Net income also reflects Senior secured notes redemption premium increase from $6.3M to $21.4M (expense), Impairment (reversal of impairment) increase from $0K to $13.9M (expense).

Equity composition

9/05, Co. acquired Afcan Mining Corporation @ 6.5 shares of ELD for each share held (23,045,151 shares issd.).