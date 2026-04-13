Trade Eiffage - FGR CFD

About Eiffage SA

Eiffage SA is a France-based company which provides construction and concessions group services. It carries activities through five divisions: Construction, providing construction, property development and civil engineering services; Public Works, engaged in road construction, from new projects and maintenance to the production of coatings and binding agents; Energy, providing electrical contracting, including multi-technical maintenance and facilities management; Metal, which is engaged in metallic construction, working in the fields of civil engineering structures, mechanical engineering, and the petroleum and nuclear industries and Concessions and public-private partnerships, which manages and operates car parks, motorways and other infrastructures.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Eiffage SA revenues increased 15% to EUR19.2B. Net income increased from EUR375M to EUR777M. Revenues reflect an increase in demand for the Company's products and services due to favorable market conditions. Net income benefited from Provisions (net of reversals) decrease of 48% to EUR57M (expense), Other operating income increase from EUR2M to EUR11M (income).

Equity composition

05/2006, 2-for-1 stock split. FY'04 Q's are being RES for the change in GAAP.