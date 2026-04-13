Trade EDREAMS ODIGEO, S.A. - EDRes CFD

About eDreams Odigeo SA

Edreams Odigeo SA is a Spain-based online travel company active mainly in the flight sector. With five brands: eDreams, Go Voyages, Opodo,Travellink and Liligo, the Company offers deals on regular flights, charters, airlines, hotels, car rentals, cruises, holiday packages and travel insurance to its clients. The Company operates through digital platforms, which consist of online portals and mobile applications. The Company also provides advertisers with a platform to reach their target markets in a personalized way, both locally and globally. The Company is focused on adapting its range of services to the needs of each individual customer. The Company has an international presence as it serves customers across 45 countries.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the six months ended 30 September 2021, eDreams Odigeo SA revenues increased from EUR50.6M to EUR172.5M. Net loss decreased 17% to EUR37.5M. Revenues reflect Core segment increase from EUR40.3M to EUR131.4M, Expansion segment increase from EUR10.3M to EUR41.2M, Rest of the World segment increase from EUR10.3M to EUR41.2M. Lower net loss reflects Foreign Exchange Gain/Loss decrease from EUR1.4M (expense) to EUR399K (income).