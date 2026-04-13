Trade Ecolab Inc. - ECL CFD

About Ecolab Inc.

Ecolab Inc. provides water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services. The Company's cleaning and sanitizing programs and products, pest elimination services support customers in the foodservice, food and beverage processing, hospitality, healthcare, government and education, retail, textile care and commercial facilities management sectors. Its segments include Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. Its Global Industrial segment consists of the Water, Food and Beverage, Downstream and Paper operating segments. Its Global Institutional & Specialty segment include cleaning and sanitizing programs and wash process solutions. The Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segment services include pharmaceutical, personal care, infection and containment control solutions. The Company's Other segment consists of the Pest Elimination operating segment.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Ecolab Inc. revenues increased 8% to $12.73B. Net income before extraordinary items increased 17% to $1.13B. Revenues reflect Global Institutional segment increase of 11% to $3.96B, Global Industrial segment increase of 6% to $6.24B, Other segment increase of 12% to $1.22B. Net income benefited from Global Industrial segment income increase of 2% to $1.12B.

Equity composition

Common Stock $1 Par, 04/11, 400M auth., 231,994,433 o/s net of Treas.@2.52B. Insiders own 0.28%. PO5/75,1Mshares @ $27.375 by Goldman Sachs. 6/03, 1/98, 1/94, 2-for-1 stock splits. 8/04, Co. acq. Alcide Corp @ .6744shs (1,819,123 shs issd.).