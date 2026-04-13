Trade Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II - EOS CFD

About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Incm. Fd. II

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund's primary investment objective is to provide current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The Fund invests primarily in a portfolio of mid-and large-capitalization common stocks. Under normal market conditions, the Fund seeks to generate current earnings from option premiums by selling covered call options on a substantial portion of its portfolio securities. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks. The Fund invests primarily in common stocks of the United States issuers, although the Fund may invest up to 25% of its total assets in securities of foreign issuers, including American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) and others. In addition, the Fund may invest up to 20% of its total assets in other derivative instruments. The Fund's investment adviser is Eaton Vance Management.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Incm. Fd. II revenues increased 25% to $8.2M. Net income decreased 18% to $194.4M. Revenues reflect an increase in demand for the Company's products and services due to favorable market conditions. Net income was offset by Investments decrease of 46% to $127.7M (income), Unrealized-Written options decrease of 25% to $984K (income).