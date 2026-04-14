Trade Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. - 5714 CFD

About DOWA HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.

DOWA HOLDINGS CO., LTD. is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the smelting business, metal processing business and others. The Company has five business segments. The Environment and Recycling segment is engaged in the waste management, soil remediation, resource recycling and logistics business. The Smelting segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of copper, zinc, gold, silver and other metals. The Electronic Materials segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of electrical conducting material for electronic components and others. The Metal Processing segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of processed metal products and circuit boards. The Thermal Treatment segment is engaged in the thermal treatment and surface treatment processing of metal materials, and the manufacture, sale and maintenance of thermal processing facilities and auxiliary facilities. The Company is also engaged in the real estate leasing business, plant construction business and others.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the nine months ended 31 December 2021, DOWA HOLDINGS CO.,LTD. revenues increased 52% to Y611.93B. Net income applicable to common stockholders increased from Y8.47B to Y44.1B. Revenues reflect Smelting Sector segment increase of 71% to Y313.58B, Electronic Materials Sector segment increase of 32% to Y133.44B. Net income benefited from Royalty Income increase of 57% to Y1.62B (income).

Equity composition

10/2006, Company name changed from Dowa Mining Co., Ltd. FY'08 1Q WAS & DWAS estimated and WAS used as O/S.