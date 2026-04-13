Trade Dover - DOV CFD

About Dover Corp

Dover Corporation is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider. It is focused on delivering equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions and support services. Its operating segments include Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions, and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. The Engineered Products segment offers a range of products including, software and services. The Clean Energy & Fueling segment provides components, equipment, and software and service solutions. The Imaging & Identification segment supplies precision marking and coding, product traceability and digital textile printing equipment. Pumps & Process Solutions segment manufactures specialty pumps, fluid connecting solutions, plastics and polymer processing equipment and engineered precision components. The Climate & Sustainability Technologies segment provides energy-efficient equipment and systems.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Dover Corp revenues increased 18% to $7.91B. Net income increased 64% to $1.12B. Revenues reflect Pumps & Process Solutions segment increase of 29% to $1.71B, Refrigeration & Food Equipment segment increase of 22% to $1.61B, United States segment increase of 17% to $4.31B, Europe segment increase of 21% to $1.8B. Net income benefited from Gain on dispositions increase from $5.2M to $206.3M (income).

Equity composition

Common Stock $1 Par, 03/11, 500M auth., 249,914,452 issd., less 63,335,348 shs. in Treas. @ $2.35B. Insiders own 0.98%. PO 3/71, 162,500 shares @ $44.75 by Smith Barney & Co. 12/97, 9/95, 10/88, 2-for-1 stock splits. FY'00-'02 financials and FY'03 Q's are restated for discontinued ops.