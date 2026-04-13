Trade Diversified Healthcare Trust - DHC CFD

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

Diversified Healthcare Trust, formerly Senior Housing Properties Trust, is a healthcare real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on healthcare and life sciences located throughout the United States. Its segments include triple net senior living communities that provide short term and long term residential care and other services for residents; managed senior living communities that provide short term and long term residential care and other services for residents; properties leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants, and all other, including certain properties that offer wellness, fitness and spa services to members. Properties in triple net senior living communities segment include leased independent living communities, assisted living communities and skilled nursing facilities. Properties in managed senior living communities segment include managed independent living communities and assisted living communities.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Diversified Healthcare Trust revenues decreased 15% to $1.38B. Net income totaled $174.5M vs. loss of $139.5M. Revenues reflect SHOP segment decrease of 19% to $974.6M, NAREIT FFO - Per Share - Basic - Total decrease from $0.76 to -$0.08, NAREIT FFO - Per Share - Diluted - Total decrease from $0.76 to -$0.08. Net Income reflects Gain on sale of properties increase from $6.5M to $492.3M (income).

Equity composition

Common Shares $.01 Par, 09/11, 174.7M auth., 153,446,046 issd. Insiders own 0.26%. 12/98, Company formed through a spin off of Senior Housing Properties from HRPT Properties Trust, basis: 1-for-10. PO 6/01, 3.2M shares @ $13 by UBS Warburg. PO 2/02, 15M shares @ $13.72 by UBS Warburg. FY '01 & '02 Qs are restated due to disc. ops.