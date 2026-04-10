Trade Diversified Energy Company PLC - DEC CFD
About Diversified Energy Company PLC
Diversified Energy Company PLC, formerly Diversified Gas & Oil PLC, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, marketing and transportation of natural gas with onshore upstream and midstream assets. The Company owns and operates natural gas and oil wells in Appalachian Basin in the United States. The Company’s asset base is comprised of approximately 67,000 conventional and unconventional natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil producing wells. Its portfolio contains approximately 17,000 miles of natural gas gathering pipelines and a network of compression stations and processing facilities. The Company’s field operations are located throughout the states of Tennessee, Kentucky, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.
Financial summary
BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Diversified Energy Company PLC revenues increased from $408.7M to $1.01B. Net loss increased from $23.5M to $325.5M. Revenues reflect Natural gas segment increase from $343.4M to $818.7M, Natural Gas - Production - Total increase of 18% to 234.64B cubic feet, Oil Equivalent Production (Units/day) - increase of 19% to 119K barrels per day.