Trade Deutsche Boerse AG - DB1 CFD

About Deutsche Boerse AG

Deutsche Boerse AG is a Germany-based exchange organization and an integrated provider of products and services covering the process chain of securities and derivatives trading. The Company offers listing and trading services and operates the trading platforms Xetra and Frankfurter Wertpapierboerse. It also provides clearing services through Eurex Clearing, as well as post-trade banking, settlement and custody services for fixed-income securities, shares and investment funds. In addition to that, it offers market data and technology-based services, such as data feeds, market data, news services, reference data, reporting services, external information technology (IT) services and trading infrastructure. The Company also operates through DB1 Ventures, a corporate venture capital platform that offers capital, knowledge, guidance, and connectivity to its portfolio companies.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Deutsche Boerse AG revenues increased 18% to EUR4.45B. Net income increased 12% to EUR1.21B. Revenues reflect IFS segment increase of 64% to EUR382.4M, EEX segment increase of 13% to EUR341.5M, Euro Zone segment increase of 15% to EUR2.36B, Americas (Region) segment increase of 63% to EUR472.1M. Net income was partially offset by Staff Costs increase of 24% to EUR976.7M (expense).

Equity composition

06/2007, Scrip Issue, 1 new share for every 1 share held.