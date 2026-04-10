Trade DCC PLC - DCC CFD

About DCC plc

DCC PLC is an Ireland-based international sales, marketing and support service company. The Company is operating in approximately 20 countries, supplying products and services that are used every day. The Company operates through four segments: DCC LPG, DCC Retail & Oil, DCC Healthcare and DCC Technology. DCC LPG is engaged in liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales and marketing business with operations in Europe, Asia and the United States (US), and a business in the retailing of natural gas and electricity in Europe. DCC Retail & Oil is engaged in sales, marketing and retailing of transport and commercial fuels, heating oils and related products and services in Europe. DCC Healthcare division is focused on healthcare business, providing products and services to healthcare providers and health and beauty brand owners. DCC Technology is a route-to-market and supply chain partner for global technology brands.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the six months ended 30 September 2021, DCC plc revenues increased 27% to £7.52B. Net income increased 7% to £84.5M. Revenues reflect DCC Healthcare segment increase from £322M to £1.99B, DCC Retail & oil segment increase of 40% to £4.29B, Other segment increase of 30% to £2.42B, United Kingdom segment increase of 18% to £3.12B, Retail Sales-DCC Retail & Oil increase of 40% to £4.29B.

Equity composition

May 2013, Company has been delisted.