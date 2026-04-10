Trade DBV Technologies SA - DBV CFD

About DBV Technologies SA

DBV Technologies SA is a France-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on changing the field of immunotherapy by developing a technology platform called Vaskin. The Company's therapeutic approach is based on epicutaneous immunotherapy, or EPIT, its proprietary method of delivering biologically active compounds to the immune system through intact skin using Viaskin. It dedicates its technology to treat patients, including infants and children, suffering from severe food allergies, for whom safety is paramount, since the introduction of the offending allergen into their bloodstream can cause severe or life-threatening allergic reactions, such as anaphylactic shock. The Company's product portfolio for allergy treatments consists of Viaskin Peanut, Viaskin Milk and Viaskin Egg. The Company operates one subsidiary DBV Technologies Inc. in the United States.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, DBV Technologies SA revenues decreased 49% to $5.7M. Net loss applicable to common stockholders decreased 39% to $98.1M. Revenues reflect a decrease in demand for the Company's products and services due to unfavorable market conditions. Lower net loss reflects Research and Development decrease of 31% to $70.1M (expense), Restructuring decrease from $23M (expense) to $920K (income).