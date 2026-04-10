HomeMarketsSharesDassault Aviat

Trade Dassault Aviat - AMfr CFD

Market is not available at the momentMarket information is presented
as of 2026-04-10 15:27:19
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread0.9
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
€1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.016602 %
(-€3.32)

Trade size with leverage ~ €20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $€19,000.00

-0.01660%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
€1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.005621 %
(-€1.12)

Trade size with leverage ~ €20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $€19,000.00

-0.00562%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyEUR
Min traded quantity0.1
Margin5.00%
Stock exchangeFrance
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close335.25
Open333.25
1-Year Change18.3%
Day's Range325.05 - 334.85

Trade Dassault Aviat - AMfr CFD

About Dassault Aviation SA

Dassault Aviation SA is a France-based company that operates in the global civil and military aviation industry. The Company specializes in the design, manufacture and sale of combat aircrafts and executive jets. Its portfolio of products includes Falcon family for the civil aviation market, as well as Mirage 2000, Rafale and Neuron aircrafts for the military sector. It also offers spare parts, tools and a range of services, such as technical support, maintenance and repair of airframe equipment and parts, among others. The Company has its offices in Europe, Asia, South America and Middle East. Dassault Aviation SA has a number of subsidiaries, located in Europe and Northern America, including DFJ-Little Rock, Sogitec Industries, DFJ Wilmington Corp., DFJ Teterboro, Dassault Falcon Service - Le Bourget, Aero-Precision Repair & Overhaul Co., Inc, Dassault Procurement Services Inc., Dassault Aircraft Services and Midway Aircraft Instruments Company.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Dassault Aviation SA revenues increased 32% to EUR7.25B. Net income increased 100% to EUR605.4M. Revenues reflect Defence segment increase of 62% to EUR5.28B, France segment increase of 37% to EUR6.19B, United States (Country) segment increase of 10% to EUR895.5M. Net income benefited from Share in net income of equity associates increase from EUR121.3M to EUR271.6M (income).

Equity composition

9/2021, 10-for-1 stock split (Factor: 10).

Latest shares articles

Commerzbank logo displayed on the exterior of a modern office building
Commerzbank stock forecast: UniCredit bid rejected
Commerzbank is a German bank whose share price remains in focus after it rejected UniCredit's €35 billion exchange offer and reaffirmed its standalone strategy in April 2026. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Explore third-party CBK price targets and technical analysis.
12:43, 10 April 2026
SAP logo on a corporate flag, representing the global enterprise software company
SAP SE stock forecast: Tariffs, Q1 results
SAP SE is a German enterprise software company facing pressure from tariff-related client risks, slower cloud momentum and lower broker targets ahead of its Q1 2026 results on 23 April. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Explore third-party SAP price targets.
12:34, 10 April 2026
Deutsche Bank logo displayed on the entrance of a bank building
Deutsche Bank stock forecast: Private credit scrutiny
Deutsche Bank is Germany’s largest lender, with its shares under scrutiny after disclosure of a €25.9bn private credit portfolio ahead of Q1 2026 results on 29 April. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Explore third-party DBK price targets and technical analysis.
10:46, 10 April 2026
STMicroelectronics logo displayed on the exterior of a modern office building
STMicroelectronics stock forecast: Tariff pressure
STMicroelectronics is a European semiconductor group facing tariff uncertainty, supply-chain cost pressure and uneven demand recovery ahead of its Q1 2026 results on 23 April 2026. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Explore third-party STM price targets and technicals.
10:01, 10 April 2026
Related News
Public TechnologiesEurope
16:11 (UTC), 9 April 2026
Dassault Aviation announces shareholder meeting
GlobeNewswireEurope
16:11 (UTC), 9 April 2026
Dassault Aviation: Terms of provision of the background documents for the GM
Public TechnologiesEurope
15:36 (UTC), 9 April 2026
Dassault Aviation publishes 2025 annual report
Public TechnologiesEurope
14:17 (UTC), 3 April 2026
Dassault Aviation reports 77.7 million shares outstanding, 129.8 million exercisable voting rights
GlobeNewswireEurope
14:17 (UTC), 3 April 2026
Dassault Aviation: Total number of shares and voting rights - 31 03 26
Public TechnologiesEurope
15:43 (UTC), 2 April 2026
Dassault Aviation says Trappier commitment covers 25.49% voting rights stake
GlobeNewswireEurope
15:43 (UTC), 2 April 2026
Dassault Aviation: Shareholding Conservation Commitments
GlobeNewswireEurope
15:43 (UTC), 2 April 2026
Dassault Aviation: Shareholding Conservation Commitments
Reuters NewsEurope
07:51 (UTC), 1 April 2026
Dassault Aviation CEO: giving ourselves two-to-three weeks to find deal on Franco-German fighter jet
Reuters NewsEurope
11:34 (UTC), 31 March 2026
Airbus Helicopters boss urges Europe to stick together on defence

FAQs

What is the US Wall Street 30?

The US Wall Street 30 is a stock market index that measures the performance of 30 large companies listed on stock exchanges in the United States. Established in 1896 by Charles Dow, it is one of the oldest and most widely followed equity indices in the world. The US Wall Street 30 is price-weighted, meaning that companies with higher stock prices have more influence on the index's performance. It serves as a barometer for the overall condition of the US stock market and the economy.

How do I trade the US Wall Street 30?

To trade on the price of the US Wall Street 30, you can use a financial derivative product like a CFD.

CFDs are derivative products, meaning that they derive their price from that of an underlying market. When you trade CFDs, you’ll usually be trading on margin – giving you access to a larger position at a fraction of the trade’s true value. 

This is known as trading with leverage, and can result in your losses and gains being much larger and faster than you might expect. So it’s important to understand the complexities of trading these products before you start – you can learn more with our CFD trading. 

How is the US Wall Street 30 doing today?

To check how the US Wall Street 30 is doing today, take a look at our US Wall Street 30 live chart at the top of this page. 

When does the US Wall Street 30 open?

The US Wall Street 30 follows the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) trading hours, which are from 9.30am to 4.00pm Eastern Time (ET) for the core trading session. There's also a pre-opening session starting at 6.30am ET, where orders can be entered and queued until the opening auction at 9.30 am ET​​.

You can trade the Capital.com US Wall Street 30 market outside of these hours – take a look at the market opening hours at the top of this page for more information. 

Read our reviews to find out more about us

Read the feedback from our clients, whatever their experience level.
2025-07-01
V***** F******* N***** S****

Great customer service I got to say that. They helped get my account back very fast, after i logged myself out by losing my old email, it was so fast you wouldn’t believe it thank you once again.

2025-06-30
B******

Everything worked as expected from the 1 day. I didn’t have to search how to use the platform, it’s intuitive. The support chat was there when I had a tiny issue.

2025-06-27
G** G******

Capital.com has been great for both learning and trading. The app is clean, fast, and packed with useful tools. Customer support has been solid too. Definitely recommended for beginners and active traders alike.

2025-06-24
R**************

I trade every day and Capital is my beloved home. I also create music and you can always feel when something has been created from the heart. Capital has soul!

2025-06-19
d*********

I would like to express a huge thank you to Evgeniya Logvinovich, customer service manager. For your attention and heartfelt attitude to your clients.❤️

2025-06-19
f*********

I am extremely happy with this broker. Great spreads, good selection of instruments, well coded toolbox.

2025-05-29
C*********

Love the TV integration. Makes traders life smooth and comfortable.

2025-05-24
R**************

I trade every day and Capital is my beloved home. I also create music and you can always feel when something has been created from the heart. Capital has soul!

2025-05-20
G****

I’d been paper trading for 2yrs now, went live and this platform is easy for beginners to understand and navigate all important tools to execute all that I learned. Earning now!

2025-04-29
d******

This application is perfect.. simple, easy to use, run smoothly and fast and it has an accurate graphics.. be careful to use only one credit card and one bank account to prevent any withdrawal problem.. overnight fees and spread variation will be repaid for you by the next month.. I used many application but this is the best one

2025-02-06
N***** B***

User friendly app & interface and good support team. Funds transfer ease & Leverage is an advantage but crypto is highly risky be responsible of your loss limits and risks appetite.

2025-06-29
p*******

Capital is really great to be used on start, also beginner friendly broker! Great costumer support and it is quick!

Showing our 4 & 5 star reviews. The specific details of the user have been intentionally anonymised to safeguard their privacy pursuant to GDPR requirements.

4.8
Ratings and Reviews
4.7
Ratings and Reviews
4.7
4.6

Ready to join a leading broker?

Join our community of traders worldwide
1. Create your account2. Make your first deposit3. Start trading