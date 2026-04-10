Trade Dassault Aviat - AMfr CFD

About Dassault Aviation SA

Dassault Aviation SA is a France-based company that operates in the global civil and military aviation industry. The Company specializes in the design, manufacture and sale of combat aircrafts and executive jets. Its portfolio of products includes Falcon family for the civil aviation market, as well as Mirage 2000, Rafale and Neuron aircrafts for the military sector. It also offers spare parts, tools and a range of services, such as technical support, maintenance and repair of airframe equipment and parts, among others. The Company has its offices in Europe, Asia, South America and Middle East. Dassault Aviation SA has a number of subsidiaries, located in Europe and Northern America, including DFJ-Little Rock, Sogitec Industries, DFJ Wilmington Corp., DFJ Teterboro, Dassault Falcon Service - Le Bourget, Aero-Precision Repair & Overhaul Co., Inc, Dassault Procurement Services Inc., Dassault Aircraft Services and Midway Aircraft Instruments Company.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Dassault Aviation SA revenues increased 32% to EUR7.25B. Net income increased 100% to EUR605.4M. Revenues reflect Defence segment increase of 62% to EUR5.28B, France segment increase of 37% to EUR6.19B, United States (Country) segment increase of 10% to EUR895.5M. Net income benefited from Share in net income of equity associates increase from EUR121.3M to EUR271.6M (income).

Equity composition

9/2021, 10-for-1 stock split (Factor: 10).