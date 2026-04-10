Trade Dassault Aviat - AMfr CFD
About Dassault Aviation SA
Dassault Aviation SA is a France-based company that operates in the global civil and military aviation industry. The Company specializes in the design, manufacture and sale of combat aircrafts and executive jets. Its portfolio of products includes Falcon family for the civil aviation market, as well as Mirage 2000, Rafale and Neuron aircrafts for the military sector. It also offers spare parts, tools and a range of services, such as technical support, maintenance and repair of airframe equipment and parts, among others. The Company has its offices in Europe, Asia, South America and Middle East. Dassault Aviation SA has a number of subsidiaries, located in Europe and Northern America, including DFJ-Little Rock, Sogitec Industries, DFJ Wilmington Corp., DFJ Teterboro, Dassault Falcon Service - Le Bourget, Aero-Precision Repair & Overhaul Co., Inc, Dassault Procurement Services Inc., Dassault Aircraft Services and Midway Aircraft Instruments Company.
Financial summary
BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Dassault Aviation SA revenues increased 32% to EUR7.25B. Net income increased 100% to EUR605.4M. Revenues reflect Defence segment increase of 62% to EUR5.28B, France segment increase of 37% to EUR6.19B, United States (Country) segment increase of 10% to EUR895.5M. Net income benefited from Share in net income of equity associates increase from EUR121.3M to EUR271.6M (income).
Equity composition
9/2021, 10-for-1 stock split (Factor: 10).
Latest shares articles
FAQs
What is the US Wall Street 30?
The US Wall Street 30 is a stock market index that measures the performance of 30 large companies listed on stock exchanges in the United States. Established in 1896 by Charles Dow, it is one of the oldest and most widely followed equity indices in the world. The US Wall Street 30 is price-weighted, meaning that companies with higher stock prices have more influence on the index's performance. It serves as a barometer for the overall condition of the US stock market and the economy.
How do I trade the US Wall Street 30?
To trade on the price of the US Wall Street 30, you can use a financial derivative product like a CFD.
CFDs are derivative products, meaning that they derive their price from that of an underlying market. When you trade CFDs, you’ll usually be trading on margin – giving you access to a larger position at a fraction of the trade’s true value.
This is known as trading with leverage, and can result in your losses and gains being much larger and faster than you might expect. So it’s important to understand the complexities of trading these products before you start – you can learn more with our CFD trading.
How is the US Wall Street 30 doing today?
To check how the US Wall Street 30 is doing today, take a look at our US Wall Street 30 live chart at the top of this page.
When does the US Wall Street 30 open?
The US Wall Street 30 follows the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) trading hours, which are from 9.30am to 4.00pm Eastern Time (ET) for the core trading session. There's also a pre-opening session starting at 6.30am ET, where orders can be entered and queued until the opening auction at 9.30 am ET.
You can trade the Capital.com US Wall Street 30 market outside of these hours – take a look at the market opening hours at the top of this page for more information.