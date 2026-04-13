Trade Cts Eventim AG - EVD CFD

About CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA

Cts Eventim AG & Co KgaA is a Germany-based company that operates in the leisure events and cinema ticketing markets. The Company operates in two segments namely Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The objects of the Ticketing segment are to promote, sell, broker, distribute, and market tickets for cinema, concert, theater, art, sports and other events in Germany and abroad, using data processing and data transmission technologies. Its tickets are marketed through its network platform (eventim.net), its in-house ticketing product (eventim.inhouse), the sports ticketing product (eventim.tixx) and a proprietary solution for ticket sales and admission control in stadiums and arenas. The objects of the Live Entertainment segment are to plan, prepare and execute tours and events, especially music events and concerts, and to market music productions. Internationally venues are also operated. The Company operates kinoheld GmbH as a majority owned subsidiary.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the nine months ended 30 September 2021, CTSEventim AG & Co KGaA revenues decreased 21% to EUR180M. Netincome totaled EUR31.5M vs. loss of EUR62.1M. Revenuesreflect Live Entertainment segment decrease of 47% toEUR67.3M, Ticketing segment decrease of 6% to EUR97.1M,Germany segment decrease of 74% to EUR31.6M, Italy segmentdecrease of 50% to EUR12.7M. Net Income reflects FinancialExpenses decrease of 84% to EUR4M (expense).

Equity composition

10/2005, Scrip Issue, 1 new share for every 1 share held.7/2011, Scrip Issue, 1 new share for every 1 share held(Factor: 2).