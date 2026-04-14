Trade Credit Saison Co., Ltd. - 8253 CFD

About Credit Saison Co., Ltd.

Credit Saison Co Ltd is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the provision of credit services. The Company operates in five business segments. The Payment segment provides credit card and servicer services. The Lease segment is engaged in the leasing business. The Finance segment provides credit guarantee business and other finance-related business. The Real Estate-related segment is engaged in real estate, real estate leasing, and asset recovery businesses. The Entertainment segment is engaged in the operation of amusement business.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the nine months ended 31 December 2021, Credit Saison Co., Ltd. revenues increased 14% to Y279.56B. Net income applicable to common stockholders increased 8% to Y35.95B. Revenues reflect Real Estate-Related Business segment increase from Y24.85B to Y53.1B, Entertainment Business segment increase of 16% to Y24.82B. Net income was partially offset by Selling, general and administrative expe increase of 4% to Y153.3B (expense).

Equity composition

FY'94-'99 fins. non-consoli. FY'94-'02 WAS were estimated. FY'03, the Co. transfered its insurance business to GE Edison Life Insurance Co., Ltd. FY'04-'07 1Q&3Q WAS were estimated and used as O/S. FY'08 Q1&Q3 DWAS was estimated, O/S=WAS. FY'11 Q3 DWAS was estimated.