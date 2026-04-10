Trade Credicorp Ltd. - BAP CFD

About Credicorp Ltd. (USA)

Credicorp Ltd. is a financial services holding company in Peru. The Company has four operating segments based on its products and services, which include banking, insurance, pension funds and investment banking. Its operating subsidiaries include Banco de Credito del Peru; Atlantic Security Bank, which it holds through Atlantic Security Holding Corporation; El Pacifico-Peruano Suiza Compania de Seguros y Reaseguros (Grupo Pacifico); Prima AFP S.A., and Credicorp Capital Ltd. (Credicorp Capital). Its banking business is focused on commercial and consumer loans, credit facilities, deposits, current accounts and credit cards. The Company conducts its insurance business through Grupo Pacifico. It conducts all of its pension fund activities through its private pension fund administrator Prima AFP S.A. The investment banking business units are grouped under Credicorp Capital, which carries its business under asset management, sales and trading, and corporate finance business lines.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Credicorp Ltd. (USA) interest income increased 3% to PEN11.85B. Net interest income after loan loss provision increased from PEN2.65B to PEN8.15B. Net income increased from PEN346.9M to PEN3.58B. Net interest income after loan loss provision reflects Interest from Loans increase of 1% to PEN10.17B, Interest on investment at amortized cost increase of 43% to PEN323.7M.

Equity composition

Common Stock $5 Par, 03/11, 100M. auth., 94,380,000 issd., less 14,620,000 shs. in Treas @ $75M cost. Insiders own 36.08%.10/95, Company formed through exchange offer and acquisition of BCP, ASHC and PPS.