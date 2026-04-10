Trade Covivio SA - COV CFD

About Covivio SA

Covivio SA, formerly known as Fonciere des Regions SA, is a France-based real estate investment trust company with a diversified portfolio of office real estate assets. The Company leases property to manufacturers and service companies, including France Telecom, Thales, Edf, Accor, Dassault Systemes, Suez Environnement, IBM and Eiffage. The Company's assets are comprised of office premises in France, and in Italy via its subsidiary, Beni Stabili. Covivio SA is also active in the service sector property market via a shareholding in Fonciere des Murs, which specializes in leisure, restaurants and healthcare properties. In addition, its subsidiary, Fonciere Europe Logistique, invests in logistics real estate in France and Germany. The Company also has an interest in residential real estate via Fonciere Developpement Logements. It also operates through other subsidiaries, such as CB 21 and Urbis Park.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Covivio SA revenues increased 2% to EUR1B. Net income applicable to common stockholders increased from EUR359.8M to EUR923.6M. Revenues reflect Hotels in Europe segment increase of 20% to EUR180.9M, Residential Germany segment increase of 6% to EUR271M. Net income benefited from Residential Germany segment income increase of 64% to EUR1.04B.

Equity composition

01/2004, 5-for-1 stock split. 05/2004 admission of 6,591,280 new shares. 04/2005, Rights Issue, 2 new shares for every 9 shares held @ EUR 48 (Factor: 1.0654653). 04/2009, Stock Dividend, 0.155882 new share for every 1 share held. 3/2015, Rights Issue, 1 new share for every 16 shares held @ EUR65 (Factor: 1.01493).