Trade CoreCivic, Inc. - CXW CFD

About Corecivic Inc

CoreCivic, Inc. is a diversified government solutions company, which is engaged in providing partnership correctional, detention and residential reentry facilities and operates prison in the United States. The Company’s principal business segments include CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community and CoreCivic Properties. CoreCivic Safety segment consists of approximately 46 correctional and detention facilities. CoreCivic Community segment consists of approximately 26 residential reentry centers. CoreCivic Community also includes the operating results of its electronic monitoring and case management services. CoreCivic Properties segment consists of approximately 10 real estate properties. The Company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Corecivic Inc revenues decreased 2% to $1.86B. Net loss totaled $51.9M vs. income of $54.2M. Revenues reflect Properties segment decrease of 26% to $68.9M, Safety segment decrease of 1% to $1.69B, NAREIT FFO - Per Share - Diluted - Total decrease of 90% to $0.17. Net loss reflects Properties segment income decrease of 22% to $50.8M.

Equity composition

Common Stock $0.01 Par, 03/11, 300M auth., 108,094,000 issd. Insiders & Strategic holders own 2.09%. IPO: 10/86, 2Mshs @$9 by DLJ. PO 5/96, 2,850,000 shs (1.85M by Co.) @ $75 by J. C. Bradford.5/01, 1-for-10 rev.; 07/07, 7/96 & 11/95, 2-for-1 splits . FY'04 Qs are RES. 9/04=6M. 9/06, 3-for-2 stock splits.