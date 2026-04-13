Trade Core Laboratories - CLBus CFD

About Core Laboratories N.V.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description, production enhancement and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. The Company operates through three segments: Reservoir Description, Production Enhancement and Reservoir Management. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid and gas samples. It provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products to the oil and gas industry. The Production Enhancement segment includes products and services relating to reservoir well completions, perforations, stimulations and production. It provides integrated diagnostic services to evaluate the effectiveness of well completions. The Reservoir Management segment combines and integrates information from reservoir description and production enhancement services to increase production and recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Core Laboratories N.V. revenues decreased 3% to $470.3M. Net income before extraordinary items totaled $19.7M vs. loss of $97.2M. Revenues reflect Reservoir Description segment decrease of 12% to $313.6M, United States segment decrease of 7% to $148.2M, Other Countries segment decrease of 2% to $322.1M. Net Income reflects Production Enhancement segment income totaling $15.2M vs. loss of $133.4M.

Equity composition

Common Stock EUR.02 Par 3/11, 200M auth., 49,739,912 issd., less 4,164,536 shs. in Treas. @ $261.4M. Insiders own 1.35%. IPO 9/95,2.8M shs @ $12 by Jefferies. PO 11/97, 300.8M. shs(1.4M by Co.) @ $36 by BTAB. 12/97, 2-for-1 stock split. FY'02-03 fincls. & '03 Qs are restated for discont. ops. 07/10, 2-for-1 stock split.