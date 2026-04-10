Trade Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles, S.A. - CAF CFD

About Construcciones y Auxiliar de Frrcrrls SA

Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles SA (CAF) is a Spain-based company engaged in the rolling stock manufacture. The Company’s activities are divided into two business segments: Rolling stock, as well as Components and spare parts. The Rolling stock division focuses on the design, production and distribution of rolling stock and equipment for railway systems, such as high-speed vehicles, locomotives, trains for middle-distance transportation, commuter trains and electric motorcars, subway trains, streetcars, traction and signaling systems, as well as energy storage solutions. The Components and spare parts division offers elements and spare parts for rolling stock equipment, such as wheels, axles and gear units. In addition, the Company offers technical assistance, maintenance and after-sale services, as well as development of rail infrastructure, among others. It operates through numerous subsidiaries in Spain, France, Germany, the United States, Brazil and Mexico, among others.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Construcciones y Auxiliar de Frrcrrls SA revenues increased 7% to EUR2.94B. Net income increased from EUR9M to EUR86M. Revenues reflect an increase in demand for the Company's products and services due to favorable market conditions. Net income benefited from Exchange differences decrease of 92% to EUR2M (expense), Finance income increase of 14% to EUR7M (income). Dividend per share totaled to EUR1.00.

Equity composition

11/2016, 10-for-1 stock split (Factor: 10).