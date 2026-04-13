What is Conagra Brands?

ConAgra Foods (CAG) is an American company that produces and sells packaged foods under multiple brands. With its corporate headquarters in Chicago, Illinois, the company provides its offerings through two divisions. The Consumer Foods segment serves retail consumers and owns manufacturing facilities in the USA, Argentina, Canada, Italy, and Mexico. The Commercial Foods segment operates both domestic and international manufacturing facilities across Canada and China, and serves restaurants, food manufacturers, and commercial customers. The company employs more than 26,000 people. In 2016, ConAgra Foods changed its name to Conagra Brands.

What does the company do?

The company’s portfolio consists of various iconic and recently emerging brands, offering modern choices and relevant services for every customer, for every occasion. Some of Conagra’s most prominent brands include: Hunt’s, Healthy Choice, Reddi-wip, Slim Jim, Blake’s, Alexia, Frontera, P.F. Chang’s, Bertolli and Marie Callender’s.

Customers can find the company’s brands in grocery, mass merchandise, convenience and club stores. The company also enjoys a large B2B network, delivering frozen and sweet potato products and other vegetable, grain and spice products to numerous well-known foodservice operators, restaurants and commercial customers.

A bit of Conagra Brands’ history

The company was founded by Alva Kenney and Frank Little in 1919, when 4 grain mills were brought together to form the Nebraska Consolidated Mills (NCM). In 1940s, the company started to produce flour using their own mill. In 1942, they started the livestock feed business.

After finding some new uses for its flour, in 1951, NCM launched the Duncan Hines brand, producing cake mixes. The business was very successful and made the company the third leading flour miller in the USA.

In 1971, the Nebraska Consolidated Mills was renamed to ConAgra. Over the course of time, the company started purchasing more than a hundred prepared food brands, starting with Banquet Foods.

Current size, team and locations

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, and Omaha, Nebraska, Conagra is a Fortune 500 company with an international team of more than 26,000 people. Conagra foods sells around 12.3 million packages of food products per day, including 3.8 million frozen food products.

Quick facts about Conagra

The company operates approximately 40 locations, including offices in Omaha, NE, and Chicago, IL.

The Conagra’s team consists of more than 13,000 employees.

Listed on Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index (DJSI) from 2011 to 2016.

According to the company’s corporate citizenship programme, in 2017 Conagra diverted over 8,700 tonnes of waste from landfills, reduced greenhouse gas emissions by 2,100+ metric tonnes and conserved over 245 million gallons of water.

How to learn the Conagra Brands’ share price?

The Conagra stocks are listed and traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the ticker symbol CAG. The company is a constituent of the S&P 500 index. Join Capital.com to trade CFDs on Conagra share price fluctuations and follow the CAG chart in real-time.