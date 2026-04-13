Trade CME Group Inc. - CME CFD

About CME Group Inc

CME Group Inc. provides products across all asset classes, by trading futures, options, cash and over-the-counter (OTC) products. The Company offers a range of products across interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), agricultural commodities, energy and metals. It also offers cash and repo fixed income trading through BrokerTec, and cash and OTC FX trading through electronic broking services (EBS). The Company’s segment consists of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. (CME), Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc. (CBOT), New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc. (NYMEX), Commodity Exchange, Inc. (COMEX) and its cash markets business. In addition, it operates central counterparty clearinghouses. The Company offers clearing, settlement and guarantees for all products cleared through the clearinghouse. Its subsidiaries include Astley & Pearce Limited, Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc., BrokerTec Americas LLC, BrokerTec Europe Limited and BrokerTec Holdings Inc.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, CME Group Inc revenues decreased 4% to $4.69B. Net income applicable to common stockholders increased 24% to $2.62B. Revenues reflect Clearing and transaction fees decrease of 3% to $3.77B, Other Revenue - Balancing value decrease of 21% to $337.3M, Rental Income - Gross decrease of 22% to $10.4M. Net income reflects Investment Income increase of 68% to $306.9M (income).

Equity composition

Common Stock Cl. A $.01 Par, 07/11, 1B auth., 66,862,797 issd. Insiders & Strategic holders own 5.7%. IPO: 12/02, 4,751,070 shs. @$35 by Morgan Stanley. Common Stock Cl. B-1 $.01 Par, 3K auth., 625 o/s., Cl. B-2 813 o/s., Cl. B-3 1,287 o/s., Cl.B-4 413 o/s. 07/12, 5-For-1 Stock Split.