Trade Clariant AG - CLN CFD

About Clariant AG

Clariant AG is a Switzerland-based producer of specialty chemicals. It operates through three business areas: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources. The Business Area Care Chemicals serves customers in the personal care, home care, paints and coatings, and crop solutions markets. Business Area Catalysis offers catalytic and biofuel solutions. The Business Area Natural Resources offers products and customer-tailored solutions for mineral, foundry, oil, and gas extraction businesses, as well as for food, plastics, coatings, adhesives, and inks applications.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the six months ended 30 June 2021, Clariant AG revenues increased 5% to SF2.03B. Net income before extraordinary items increased 45% to SF93M. Revenues reflect Care Chemicals segment increase of 7% to SF788M, Catalysis & Energy segment increase of 6% to SF414M, Natural Resources segment increase of 2% to SF832M. Net income benefited from Care Chemicals segment income increase of 42% to SF122M.

Equity composition

06/2006, Capital repayment of CHF 0.25 and nominal value changed from CHF 4.75. 06/2005, Capital repayment of CHF 0.25 & Nominal value change from CHF 5. 06/2007, Capital repayment of CHF 0.25 &Nominal value changed from 4.5. 04/2011, Rights Issue, 1 new share for every 10 shares held @ CHF 16 (Factor: 1).