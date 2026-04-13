Trade Citizens Financial Group - CFG CFD

About Citizens Financial Group Inc

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (Citizens) is a financial institution that offers a range of retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations and institutions. The Company’s segments include Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. In Consumer Banking, Citizens provides an integrated service, including mobile and online banking, a 24/7 customer contact center and the convenience of approximately 3,000 ATMs and more than 1,000 branches in 14 states and the District of Columbia. Consumer Banking products and services include a range of banking, lending, savings, wealth management and small business offerings. In Commercial Banking, Citizens offers a range of financial products and solutions, including lending and leasing, deposit and treasury management services, foreign exchange and commodity risk management solutions, as well as loan syndication, corporate finance and equity capital markets capabilities.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Citizens Financial Group Inc interest income decreased 9% to $4.85B. Net interest income after loan loss provision increased 26% to $4.92B. Net income applicable to common stockholders increased from $950M to $2.21B. Net interest income after loan loss provision reflects Consumer Banking segment increase of 12% to $3.38B, Commercial Banking segment increase of 24% to $1.55B.

Equity composition

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