Trade Christian Dior Se - CDIp CFD

About Christian Dior SE

Christian Dior SE is a France-based holding company engaged in the production and distribution of consumer goods. The Company has six principal product lines: Christian Dior Couture, marketed under the Christian Dior brand; Wines and Spirits, including the Moet & Chandon, Veuve Clicquot, Hennessy and Dom Perignon brands, among others; Fashion and Leather Goods, comprising the Louis Vuitton, Fendi, Marc Jacobs and Kenzo brands, among others; Perfumes and Cosmetics, including the Guerlain, Givenchy and Christian Dior brands, among others; Watches and Jewelry, comprising the TAG Heuer, Chaumet and Zenith brands and others, and Selective Retailing, such as the Sephora, DFS and Le Bon Marche brands, among others. The Company distributes its products through the Company-owned shops and licensed distributors in Europe, the United States, Japan and Asia Pacific. Christian Dior SA operates through over 400 subsidiaries around the world.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Christian Dior SE revenues increased 44% to EUR64.22B. Net income applicable to common stockholders increased from EUR1.93B to EUR4.95B. Revenues reflect an increase in demand for the Company's products and services due to favorable market conditions. Net income benefited from Equity Earnings - Before Taxes decrease from EUR42M (expense) to EUR13M (income).